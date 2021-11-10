Advertisement

Wiregrass Angel House grant will assist victims of crime in 8 counties

The Wiregrass Angel House provides services for trauma victims.
The Wiregrass Angel House provides services for trauma victims.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Governor Ivey’s Office.

(Press Release) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $167,000 to assist victims of violent crimes in eight southeast Alabama counties.

The Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan will use the funds to provide services to help victims of robbery and other violent crimes as well as family members of homicide victims. The program assists victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

“Victims of violent crimes have enough to cope with just getting through the enormous emotional stress associated with the crimes,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend Wiregrass Angel House for their assistance to people who are suffering and need guidance.”

Wiregrass Angel House staff helps victims navigate the legal system, guides them through the channels to recover losses or receive compensation and provides referrals to other assisting agencies.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting the Wiregrass Angel House and the services it provides to victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

LIST: Veterans Day events and deals and discounts around the Wiregrass
Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
Restoration Bid and Buy Auction
Derrick Morris Memorial Scholarship
Scholarship honors Derrick Morris
Items for SARCOA's annual Santa for Seniors event
SARCOA kicking off “Santa for Seniors”