Vivian B. Adams hosting their 2nd annual Re-imagined Christmas Bazaar

Get your meats in time for the holidays with their smoked meat sale.
By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Vivian B Adams is brining back their Re-imaged Christmas Bazaar!

Due to the pandemic, the typical arts and crafts event transitioned to a smoked meat sale. All the proceeds help provide well-rounded experiences for special needs students.

“They use it for birthdays. they use it to go out and eat. They use it to go on community trips, and we just have no source for classroom funds, so the meat sale - for every item that we sell, ten dollars goes back into the classroom,” said Susan Owens - Resource Coordinator, Vivian B Adams.

All smoked meat orders must be in by November 19th. If you would like to order or more information you can call VBAS at 334-774-5132 or Susan Owens 334-618-5189.

The meat sale will offer:

- Boston Butt $40

- Ribs $30

- Hams $45

- Mahi Fish Dip (QT) $30

Pick-up will be December 3rd from 4pm-6pm at Vivian B Adams.

