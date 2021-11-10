Advertisement

Publics help wanted in renaming of Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters(Source: U.S. Army)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Defense commission is looking for public input. They are seeking ideas for a new name for Fort Rucker.

Colonel Edmund Rucker, which the installation is named after, was a Brigade Commander in the Confederate Army.

Due to his involvement in the Civil War Congress is considering a name change.

Nominations will be accepted through December 1st.

If you would like to place a nomination you can do so by going the naming commissions website.

