LIST: Veterans Day events and deals and discounts around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11, and several events are being held around the Wiregrass. Our local communities are holding plenty of events and many businesses are offering specials to thank and honor veterans and active duty service members.

Happy Veterans Day to all of our active and retired military personnel.

Veterans Day Events

Dothan VFW Post 3073 Veterans Day Celebration

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 AM

VFW Post 3073 Commander Brandon Bagwell invites you this Thursday 11/11/21 at 11am at the VFW Post 3073 located on Taylor Rd. for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Immediately following ceremony there will be food and refreshments.

Dothan Veterans Day Celebration

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 AM

Mike Schmitz and family would like to celebrate all Veterans and their extended families by offering them a free meal on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Come by the Ollies parking lot at 2214 Ross Clark Circle between 11am and 3pm and enjoy a free meal from your choice of 16 different local food trucks.

The Meaning of Veteran’s Day

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4:00 PM

Do you know why Veteran’s Day is celebrated on November 11th every year? Get the story behind the holiday by joining the Dothan Houston County Library System online for a brief history.

Geneva County Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 AM

Join us in honoring our Veterans on Veterans Day. A parade will be held starting at The Crossing Church and ending at The Geneva County Courthouse, where a Veterans Day Ceremony will be presented.

Andalusia Veterans Day Parade 2021

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9:00 AM

Celebrate our Veterans on November 11th at the Annual Andalusia Veterans Day Parade. All Veterans and families are invited to ride on floats prepared for them.

Chipley Veterans Day BBQ

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 PM

Presented by James Bosch and AMVETs Post 007 Chipley, Florida. Free Burgers and hotdogs. Please bring a side. BBQ at AMVETs Post 007 at 1073 Highway 277, Chipley.

Southeast VetFest in Daleville

Friday, Nov. 12 - Saturday, Nov. 13

The Largest Veteran Community Charity Event in the South! An Annual 4-Day party featuring Live Music, Biker Games, Motorcycles, and Brotherhood!

Friday: Freedom Party and TOOTALLs ARMY RETIREMENT PARTY: US Veterans MC Clubhouse (4241 AL-134 Daleville AL)

Saturday: Poker Run: VFW Post 6020 (VFW Drive, Daleville AL)

Sam Boswell Flag Retirement Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 AM

Please join us for our bi-annual ceremony to replace the flag on Saturday, November 13th, 2021, at 10:00 am. We will be hosting the flag retirement ceremony at Sam Boswell Honda in conjunction with the VFW Post 6683.

Veteran’s Weekend Gathering

Thursday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 14

Presented by the North Bay Clan of the Lower Creek Muscogee Tribe

WE ARE INTERTRIBAL GROUNDS --- A home for all Tribes

Gray Cloud Singers - Host Drum

Head Lady, Brandi Yant

Head Man, Jason Collins

Head Veteran, Terrell Anquoe

M/C - Carl Johnson

A/D - Tony Howard

ALL VETERANS WELCOME

drums and dancers welcome

Primitive campsites throughout the back in woods.

Businesses offering Veterans Day deals and specials

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. Also military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Veterans eat free on November 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or greater value up to $10.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All veterans and active-duty military will receive 10 free boneless wings and fries whether you dine-in or carry out.

Cicis Pizza: The pizza chain is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D.

Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu.

Denny’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’, from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

Eagle Eye Outfitters: At Eagle Eye, this week, we will be celebrating all of our local military service members. From November 8-13, 2021, veterans and active military service members can stop by to receive a FREE GIFT* as a way to say thank you! We will also have 20% OFF** for veterans and active military service members who shop with us in-store this week.

Golden Corral: During Military Appreciation night on November 11, veteran and active military personnel will receive a free meal from 5 p.m. to closing. This is for dine-in only.

Huddle House: Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Active-duty and veterans can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Metro Diner: Veterans and active-duty military will receive 50% off a meal of their choosing on November 11.

O’Charley’s: Active-duty and veterans can get a free meal off of a special menu. This is for dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse: Active-duty personnel, veterans, and first responders get 10% off every day with a valid state or federal I.D.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Shoney’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 until 11 am. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Zaxby’s: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal at participating locations.

