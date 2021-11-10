Gov. Ivey awards grants to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Governor Ivey’s office.

(Press Release) - The great outdoors is about to become even greater thanks to $2.2 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey for recreation projects in Alabama.

Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will support 14 trail projects involving Alabama cities and counties and a state agency.

“With a varied landscape and geological features, Alabama is home to some of the most scenic trails anywhere in the United States,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails.”

The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and is administered in the state by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Whether your interest is exercise and physical fitness or just enjoying nature, there is an Alabama trail to meet your needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in being a part of these grants that give Alabamians and visitors ample reasons to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful state.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources- $70,000 to construct an access road, trailhead and a 2.5-mile trail to connect to the Pinhoti Trail on the Forever Wild Indian Mountain property in Cherokee County.

City of Headland - $115,000 to construct 0.63 miles of 8-foot-wide asphalt track at Douglas Park.

City of Hoover - $110,000 to add handicap infrastructure at Moss Rock Preserve by constructing an accessible trail segment, viewing platform at the Boulder Field trailhead and a new parking area with handicap parking spaces.

Town of Section - $93,984 to construct two overlooks at Weathington Park to enhance views of the Tennessee River and Chisenhall Spring Cove.

Town of Sylvania - $80,000 to construct a quarter-mile walking trail at the Sylvania City Park, which is adjacent to the DeKalb County Lake.

City of Dora - $268,755 to install lighting on a 1.5-mile-long area of Horse Creek Trail.

DeKalb County Commission - $80,000 to construct trail improvements and a beachhead area at High Falls Park near Geraldine.

City of Florala - $264,000 to upgrade the walking trail and wetlands boardwalk at Florala City Park.

City of Gadsden- $255,000 to install 8-foot-wide timber steps to connect two trails and construct a timber bridge across Cascade Creek in the Black Creek Trail system.

Town of Malvern - $70,656 to build a 0.25-mile-long asphalt track at Ethel Webb Memorial Park.

City of Millbrook - $160,000 to construct a non-motorized, multi-use trail along Mill Creek in downtown.

City of Columbiana - $135,000 to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park.

Cullman County Commission – $365,142 to rehabilitate existing bridges, replace two bridges and install new reflective signage and solar lighting at Stony Lonesome Off-Highway-Vehicle Park.

Cullman County Commission- $159,795 to purchase trail construction and maintenance equipment for use at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.