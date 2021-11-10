Advertisement

Ga. farmers talk supply chain issues impacting peanut harvests

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have created a craving for peanut products all across America.

On Wednesday, there was a post-harvest meeting put together by National Peanut Buyers Associations.

“Those candy bars and those snacks that peanuts are in that some people found as comfort food, some people found as a treat. So, we saw a large increase for demand,” Jamie Brown, American Peanut Shellers Association chairman, said.

This has created more urgency in the supply chain. Something Brown said is being taken care of efficiently.

“The industry did a very good job in seeing the problem, being prepared for it, and taking care of it so it wasn’t a disruption on the consumer side,” Brown said.

John Harrell is a peanut farmer in Whigham.
John Harrell is a peanut farmer in Whigham. (WALB)

John Harrell, a peanut grower in Whigham, said his peanut yield was lower than expected this year.

“The yields were a little off. I think we had too much rain during the growing season. But, we are thankful for the yields we did get. It was all over two tons,” Harrell said.

Harrell said that supply chain issues have been a problem for him. It has been in the form of parts for farm equipment. This issue is something he said could take weeks of delays for certain parts.

This year, farmers are concerned that prices are 3-5% higher compared to last year, and the effect that could have.

“We are very concerned about the consumer prices and it costing so much. And we see they are going up anyway,” said Armond Morris with the Georgia Peanut Commission.

Even with an increase in peanut product prices, Morris thinks the price of most other items in the supermarket will also increase. This is why Morris said peanut products are still the way to go.

“Peanuts are very nutritional, and they will help to hold their cost down of their grocery bill,” Morris said.

As the peanut harvest continues in South Georgia, Brown said the peanut industry is still very healthy.

