Fort Rucker hold virtual Veterans Day ceremony

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - Honoring our men and women who have served or are currently severing in the United States Armed Forces is a duty we must do daily.

However, one day each year our Veterans sacrifices are honored even more, we’re talking about Veterans Day.

Wednesday, Fort Rucker honored these veterans through a virtual ceremony.

Fort Rucker officials placed of a wreath in remembrance and shared stories of local Veterans.

“What a powerful moment it is when a person that is blessed to live in a free country raises their right hand to join the greatest team on earth to serve their nation today, we pay tribute to all of our Veterans who have served honorably across all components of our United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guards. When our nation called our Veterans answered that call to go wherever they were needed to protect the freedoms and values that we all hold so dear,” said Maj. Gen. David Francis - Fort Rucker Commanding General.

We have a list posted to Veterans Day events and discounts on our website.

