A Few Showers For Veterans Day

SYNOPSIS – Increasing moisture levels will bring us extra cloud cover Thursday, with a few isolated showers at times. The rain threat will end early Thursday night, with sunshine to return for Friday. Look for much cooler air over the weekend, with areas of frost on track for Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers. High near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any showers end early, then partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 74° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 66° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

