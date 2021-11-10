A few more warm days, cool down this weekend

SYNOPSIS – A little warmer to start the day off this morning, temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Some patchy fog may slow you down in some of the region as well so allow some extra travel time for that. This afternoon we will warm back up into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through tomorrow bringing us a chance of a few scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend. There is a chance we could see our first frost Saturday night so make sure to be prepared for that. Afternoon highs stay in the 60s to finish out the 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 77°. Winds SE 5 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 74° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

