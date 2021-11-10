Enterprise eyes rematch with Auburn in the postseason

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Round two of the high school football playoffs is upon us, and a handful of Wiregrass teams are left standing after the first round including the Enterprise Wildcats.

That is after the Wildcats went on the road and took it to the Fairhope Pirates 35-10, marking their first playoff victory since 2016.

Enterprise now one of just eight teams left standing in the Class 7A postseason.

A win this week would put the Wildcats in the class 7A state semifinals, but it is a catfight rematch in the second round as Enterprise travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers.

The only team to beat the Wildcats by double digits this season.

“Playoff wins are hard to come by but confidence-wise were going up to play against Auburn you who beat us by two touchdowns last time,” said Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington. “You know they’re a really good team. We know them, they know us. They’re very talented and very well coached, hard to defend but you what we’re both somewhat familiar with each other. It’s not like you’re playing a new team. So, I don’t know about confidence but we’re just blessed to get to keep playing.”

Enterprise senior quarterback Quentin Hayes added, “We just know how they play. So, we can kind of just game plan around that and make adjustments already. We just know they’re tough, they’re big and they’re physical. So, just going in as hard as we can and doing everything that we can.”

Enterprise is in search of multiple postseason wins for the first time since 1993.

