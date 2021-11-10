Entergy employee’s 79-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Entergy employee has donated what is perhaps the most famous Christmas tree in the world!

Devon Price, who works for Entergy nuclear fleet headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, also has property in Maryland.

One day, he says, a stranger came knocking on his door.

The stranger said he was an arborist and “has a keen eye for gorgeous trees.” He wanted to see if could take a look at the Norway Spruce behind Price’s Maryland residence.

Price took the stranger to his backyard where they marveled at his 79-foot tree. It was then that the stranger formally introduced himself.

He was Erik Pauzé, head gardener at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! For the first time ever, the tree is from Maryland. The 79-ft Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov 11 and arrive at Rock Center Nov 13. Click for tree lighting details and more on our @habitat_org partnership.https://t.co/oxqHEmHWQC pic.twitter.com/Hyv5FWKqrf — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 4, 2021

Pauzé asked if Price would be interested in donating the Norway Spruce, explaining that it would be “a pretty big deal.”

The family discussed the request after Pauzé left, and, after weighing the decision, decided to grant the request.

The 12-ton tree will be cut down on Thursday, November 11, and will arrive at the famous Rockefeller Center on November 13.

Once the Norway Spruce is raised in New York, it will be decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a giant Swarovski crystal star.

The lights will be turned on December 1 during a live broadcast on NBC.

