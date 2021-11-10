On the dotted line: Cassie Willis signs with LBW

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A great day on the campus of Abbeville Christian. Senior Cassie Willis signed to continue her softball career at LBW in Andalusia.

Willis, who played the last two seasons at Northside Methodist, returned to ACA for her senior season.

During her junior season for the Knights, Willis hit .281 with nine RBI.

Congratulations Cassie!

