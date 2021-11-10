Dale County School redistricting leads to heated meeting

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A heated meeting Tuesday at the Dale County Board of Education. On a three to two vote the board approved a redistricting plan.

The board was required to have this plan finished and approved before a November 30th due date. However, the plan has created much division between the school board members.

Two members saying that this new plan is not providing equal representation.

“The board approved it and i accept that but the fact is that it is not equitable and I’ll say that tomorrow and next year and we don’t have another opportunity to change this for ten years but it just doesn’t make sense when you’ve got two board members in the same district and one of them doesn’t even have a school and at the same time you’ve got the larger population on the south end of the county and four schools who only have two board members,” said Phillip Parker - District 4 Board Member.

Members that were for the plan want to focus on the fact that they support the entire district.

Board member Jerald Cook saying in a statement:

“We each represent a district of approx. 6,000 people, not a particular school. -Jerald Cook - District 1 Board Member.

These plans will now be sent to the board of registrar’s office and county probate judge.

