Advertisement

Dale County School redistricting leads to heated meeting

By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A heated meeting Tuesday at the Dale County Board of Education. On a three to two vote the board approved a redistricting plan.

The board was required to have this plan finished and approved before a November 30th due date. However, the plan has created much division between the school board members.

Two members saying that this new plan is not providing equal representation.

“The board approved it and i accept that but the fact is that it is not equitable and I’ll say that tomorrow and next year and we don’t have another opportunity to change this for ten years but it just doesn’t make sense when you’ve got two board members in the same district and one of them doesn’t even have a school and at the same time you’ve got the larger population on the south end of the county and four schools who only have two board members,” said Phillip Parker - District 4 Board Member.

Members that were for the plan want to focus on the fact that they support the entire district.

Board member Jerald Cook saying in a statement:

“We each represent a district of approx. 6,000 people, not a particular school. -Jerald Cook - District 1 Board Member.

These plans will now be sent to the board of registrar’s office and county probate judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne...
Emergency Missing Child Alert triggered for Dothan teen
DALE COUNTY SCHOOL
DALE CO SCHOOL BOARD
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-10
A few more warm days, cool down this weekend
Enterprise eyes rematch with Auburn in the postseason
Enterprise eyes rematch with Auburn in the postseason