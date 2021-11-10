Advertisement

Chipola Career Fair hosts more than 500 students

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Figuring out what to do after high school can be difficult, but a few organizations in Marianna are working to make that easier for students.

“Chipola College, Career Source Chipola and Florida Tech College team together to host this career fair annually,” Dean of Workforce and Economic Development at Chipola College darwin Gilmore said.

This year, the career fair focused on public service and health sciences. Entities like Marianna Fire Rescue, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol all came to interact with students.

“We’ve probably got upwards of 70 vendors here that are demonstrating the depths of the career paths that are available,” Gilmore said.

Officials say events like these don’t only help the students, but the possible employers as well.

“Everybody is really willing and excited about keeping those students local, helping them find work locally, and boosting our workforce and our labor force here,” Outreach Director at Career Source Chipola Lauren Morris said.

They also want to remind locals there are available jobs in the area.

“We’ve had a lot of people that left the area because they didn’t think there were available jobs, so we’re trying to educate everybody and inform them, listen, if you want to stay here at home, if you want to work locally, we’d love to have you stay in our area and there are jobs and there are good jobs,” Morris added.

More than 500 students from across five counties were able to see these opportunities in Marianna on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

NPF Recipe Winners Interview
NPF Recipe Winner Interview
NPF Queens Interview
NPF Queens Interview
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne...
Emergency Missing Child Alert triggered for Dothan teen
DALE COUNTY SCHOOL
Dale County School redistricting leads to heated meeting
DALE COUNTY SCHOOL
DALE CO SCHOOL BOARD