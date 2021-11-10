Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Judge removes himself from school employee sex case
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot
President Joe Biden, in remarks to the Democratic National Committee, says it's imperative to...
Biden's remarks to the DNC: Inflation hurts
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda