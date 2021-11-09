Two arrested in two separate Geneva burglary cases

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over the last few weeks the Geneva Police Department has stayed busy investigating two separate burglary cases, leading to arrests.

The first case is an investigation of the Geneva High School Baseball complex. Suspect Alex White was charged with receiving property 1st degree.

White stole baseball bats, equipment and electronics. He was booked into the Geneva County Jail on Thursday with a $15,000 bond.

All stolen items were returned.

While investigators were in the process of working this case, they received a call of a different burglary in process on Westmont Avenue.

Jeron Seth Martinez fled the scene before police arrived. Police recovered evidence linking Martinez to the crime. The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Hartford Police Department assisted the Geneva Police Department conduct a search warrant at Martinez’s home,

Police tell News 4 several firearms, ammunition, financial documents and other items belonging to the victim were recovered.

Martinez turned himself in on Monday and was booked in to the Geneva County Jail with bonds totaling $25,000.

He faces 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree theft of property charges with additional charges pending further investigation. Other suspects in this case are expected, facing possible criminal charges.

Police Chief Pepper Mock encourages the community to lock their homes and vehicles.

“Know your neighbors, talk to your neighbors, once you build those relationships they kind of know who belongs at your place and you do the same for them,” Chief Mock said. “But, the biggest thing is if something looks out of place, call. If it looks suspicious, call us. Let us investigate it and try to do our job and our part to help.”

While there were two separate burglary cases within a few weeks, Chief Mock said the community does not need to be alarmed. However, he wanted to bring awareness that it can happen.

