Tracking A Cold Front

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm days continue this week ahead of a cold front that’s set to pass Thursday night. Ahead of the front Thursday we’ll see a few scattered light showers, with dry weather to follow for the weekend. Much colder weather over the weekend will produce lows in the 30s Sunday, potentially leading to widespread frost.

TONIGHT – Passing high cloudiness. Low near 46°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low: 55° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 74° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

