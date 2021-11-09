Advertisement

Restoration Bid and Buy Auction

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Habitat for humanity is back again this year with a fall favorite! The 3rd annual restoration bid and buy auction starts next week! This is a fun experience all around. Volunteers pick out items in the store -- take them home and give them unique flair.

Those items are then sold through an auction, which is hosted on Habitat for humanity’s Facebook page.

We spoke with the director of fundraising Susan Trawick to get some insight on this years event.

“It will be all the items we have listed in order, and it will be just the after pictures so you will know exactly what you are bidding for. We will have the dimensions of some of the items where you will know if it will be a perfect fit in your home.”

Proceeds from the event goes to habitat to help with home build projects across the wiregrass. The auction starts November 12th and goes through the 17th.

