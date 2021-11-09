One killed in Jackson County plane crash

MALONE, Fla. (WTVY) -A plane crash near Malone, Florida has taken the life of its pilot, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-engine plane went down late Monday on or near Coast Guard land no longer used for a transmitter site, according to those with knowledge of that crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and investigators are expected on the site soon.

Neither the name of the person killed, nor circumstances of the crash have been released.

The crash site is about 14 miles south of Cottonwood, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

