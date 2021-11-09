Judge removes himself from school employee sex case

ELBA, AL. (WTVY) -Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson has recused himself from a sex case involving an Elba High School employee. Wilson said in a court motion that he removed himself from Martha Pope’s case after reviewing the case file but did not elaborate.

Judges usually recuse themselves when they believe there is a potential conflict or appearance of conflict, often when they personally know defendants or key witnesses.

Pope, who resigned following her October 12 arrest, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student, a violation of Alabama’s School Employee Sex Act. Pope is 43.

Coffee County Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley will appoint another judge to preside over Pope’s case until after a preliminary hearing that is not yet scheduled.

Assuming Pope is indicted, her case would move to a circuit judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.