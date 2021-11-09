Advertisement

Judge removes himself from school employee sex case

Martha Pope, who until recently a school office employee, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student.
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, AL. (WTVY) -Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson has recused himself from a sex case involving an Elba High School employee. Wilson said in a court motion that he removed himself from Martha Pope’s case after reviewing the case file but did not elaborate.

Judges usually recuse themselves when they believe there is a potential conflict or appearance of conflict, often when they personally know defendants or key witnesses.

Pope, who resigned following her October 12 arrest, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student, a violation of Alabama’s School Employee Sex Act. Pope is 43.

Coffee County Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley will appoint another judge to preside over Pope’s case until after a preliminary hearing that is not yet scheduled.

Assuming Pope is indicted, her case would move to a circuit judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and...
Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority
Elephant ear
Know before you go: NPF Foods

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
Restoration Bid and Buy Auction
WTVY Wx Logo
Tracking A Cold Front