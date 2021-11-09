Geneva Festival on the Rivers returns in 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After two years of forced cancellation due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty the pandemic brought, the Geneva River Festival will return in 2022.

This upcoming year the committee is expecting thousands to gather at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park, known as the junction.

Wynnton Melton, Chairman of the Festival on the Rivers Committee, said as always they will have something for everyone. A variety of events will be happening all weekend of the festival like music, food, worm fiddling, activities on the river and arts and crafts.

The River Festival will be the last weekend in April, Melton said the biggest day being that Saturday with continuous music.

This event is a long time tradition for the area and Melton said they are excited to bring it back after facing such hardship over the last two years.

“Come back to have a good time,” Melton said. “We couldn’t help the last two years, but it’s built up a new surge of energy and come on and help us make it happen.”

Right now, the committee is staying busy organizing and researching in preparation for the event.

They are looking for volunteers.

Click here to view the contact information and festival website. The website has not updated yet for the 2022 lineup.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.