Advertisement

Geneva Festival on the Rivers returns in 2022

The event was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic.
The Big Oak at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park in Geneva, Alabama. People from all over the...
The Big Oak at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park in Geneva, Alabama. People from all over the southeast gather at the park for the annual Geneva River Festival each April.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After two years of forced cancellation due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty the pandemic brought, the Geneva River Festival will return in 2022.

This upcoming year the committee is expecting thousands to gather at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park, known as the junction.

Wynnton Melton, Chairman of the Festival on the Rivers Committee, said as always they will have something for everyone. A variety of events will be happening all weekend of the festival like music, food, worm fiddling, activities on the river and arts and crafts.

The River Festival will be the last weekend in April, Melton said the biggest day being that Saturday with continuous music.

This event is a long time tradition for the area and Melton said they are excited to bring it back after facing such hardship over the last two years.

“Come back to have a good time,” Melton said. “We couldn’t help the last two years, but it’s built up a new surge of energy and come on and help us make it happen.”

Right now, the committee is staying busy organizing and researching in preparation for the event.

They are looking for volunteers.

Click here to view the contact information and festival website. The website has not updated yet for the 2022 lineup.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and...
Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night

Latest News

THE SOUTHERN STAR
THE SOUTHERN STAR
Geneva Police car
Two arrested in two separate Geneva burglary cases
Circle, Country Plays Here
Circle Launches on Troy Cable, Spectrum
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-09
Chilly start but warmer this afternoon