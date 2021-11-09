Advertisement

Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail

Shooting sparked pleas to stop the violence as crime briefly surged.
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A murder suspect whose arrest sparked pleas to end a violent crime outbreak in Dothan has been freed on bond. Carmen Kirkland, 31, was released from the Houston County Jail late Monday, after a judge set her bond at $150,000.

During a hearing last Friday, attorneys Derek Yarbrough and Shaun McGee admitted Kirkland shot 33-year-old Precious Warren but claimed she did so in self-defense.

Though the crimes appear unrelated, Warren, on October 18, became the fourth person fatally shot in Dothan since late September. The following day city commissioners pleaded for the violence to end but within hours two Dothan homes had been riddled with bullets in drive-by shootings.

Police took three suspects into custody and charged one of them with an October 17 shooting that wounded three, including a young child.

Kirkland’s arrest stems from an ongoing dispute with Warren who attacked Kirkland multiple times on Walnut Street and sprayed her and three children with her with pepper spray, per McGhee. He and Yarbrough also say Kirkland, who is pregnant, had previously filed police reports regarding dangers she believes Warren posed to her and an outstanding warrant had been issued for Warren’s arrest.

The two women shared a boyfriend, Dothan police said.

“This is probably one of the (strongest) self-defense cases we’ve seen,” attorney Derek Yarbrough said.

Kirkland’s case has been forwarded to a Houston County Grand Jury that will determine if evidence is sufficient to take her to trial.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and...
Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night

Latest News

Dream Big Food Drive at the NPF
Dream Big Food Drive at the NPF
THE SOUTHERN STAR
THE SOUTHERN STAR
The Big Oak at Robert A. Fowler Memorial Park in Geneva, Alabama. People from all over the...
Geneva Festival on the Rivers returns in 2022
Geneva Police car
Two arrested in two separate Geneva burglary cases