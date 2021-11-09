Circle Launches on Troy Cable, Spectrum

Dothan, AL – WTVY newest local broadcast channel, Circle, is now available to Troy Cable and Spectrum customers in the Wiregrass. The channel remains free over the air on channel 4.5.

Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and WTVY’s parent company, Gray Television.

With a vision for highlighting country music artists and the passions, hobbies and love of music they share with their fans, this channel connects country fans and artists. Popular programming includes “Opry,” a weekly, one-hour TV program featuring exclusive highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Circle’s distribution has grown rapidly since its launch in January 2020.

In addition to Circle, WTVY broadcasts programming from CBS, NBC, CW, MeTV and MyNetworkTV, while also producing more than 22 hours of live, local television news and weather weekly, plus additional content for a variety of digital platforms. Viewers can pick it all up for free on broadcast channels 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.4, 4.5, 23.1 and 23.2, or check their local provider’s channel lineups. Circle is also available as a free streaming service on Roku and other popular platforms. Visit www.circleallaccess.com to learn more.

