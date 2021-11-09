Chilly start but warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another morning starting off in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s around the area so have the coat handy this morning. This afternoon we will warm up into the upper 70s for highs with some clouds moving late. We will stay warm over the next few days then our next cold front approaches on Thursday bringing with it the chance of a few showers and some cooler air for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 77°. Winds Light E 0%

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 48°. Winds Light and Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 77°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 74° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

