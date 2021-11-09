Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and...
Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Max Cleland, D-Ga., foreground, raises his hand to the crowd at a campaign rally in...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-09
Chilly start but warmer this afternoon
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19