Yacht donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge to help save Florida’s Black Bears

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local philanthropists Raven and Ryan Jumonville made a massive donation to Alaqua Animal Refuge. They gifted the shelter a 2008 Cruisers Yachts 460 Express yacht.

All the money made off selling the boat will go towards building part of a new sanctuary to house Florida Black Bears and educate the community about their difficulty.

“When wild animals are rehabilitated and deemed unreleasable by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, their fate is often euthanasia. There are not enough sanctuaries to help all of the animals in need, especially for larger native species like bears,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood.

The Florida Panhandle has the second-largest bear population in the state. But because of so much development in the region, experts said the black bear population is being pushed out of their homes at alarming rates.

The bear sanctuary will be located at Alaqua’s new 100-acre home in Freeport, Florida, and will include educational aspects that will teach our community and others how to live with them safely.

Galati Yachts in Destin is helping with the sale of the vessel. For more information, call Galati Yachts at 850-998-3011.

