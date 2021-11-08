Advertisement

Tranquil Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A tranquil weather pattern continues through the middle of the week, but changes are in sight. We’ll see a disturbance bring us extra cloud cover on Thursday, with a few light showers. A cold front follows for early Friday, with another punch of cool air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 44°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 77°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, passing high clouds. Low near 48°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 77° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low: 68° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Early cloudiness, sun follows.  Low: 58° High: 74° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

