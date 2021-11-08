Slocomb schools receiving “new look”

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Geneva County Schools are getting a bit of a “makeover”

Slocomb Middle and High Schools are in the process of transforming their current exterior to a new modern look.

The buildings have been power-washed and are waiting to be painted over white.

New signs outside the schools are also soon to come.

In addition, exterior classrooms are looking at new windows and doors.

“It shouldn’t be long, and we’ll have just a brand-new look,” says Denise Whitfield, Principal at Slocomb Middle School. “So, for people who come by and people who visit our school, then they’ll get to see how much we really care. I hope it shows our dedication to Slocomb as administrators, and as teachers and students, I really want it to show that we love this community.”

Currently, there is no sign representing Slocomb Middle School, however the new one coming in will represent the high school and middle school.

The upgrades are part of Geneva County School’s “Capital Improvement Plan.”

All the painting should be completed in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

