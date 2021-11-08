Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested for breaking into Pike County Jail to deliver contraband

Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in jail after taking the unusual step of trying to break into the Pike County Jail early Monday morning.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says jail staff observed a man come through the jail’s fence on a security monitor around 2 a.m.

Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass. The sheriff says McKinney had cigarettes, marijuana, cell phones and chargers.

“Hopefully can eliminate some of the contraband coming in our jail. We were aware that there were contraband, that there had been some coming in. We’d lock the jail down at night. So, you know, inmates are always running scams just because they’re locked up doesn’t mean they stop doing what they’re doing,” Thomas said.

McKinney is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $23,500 bail.

A crew is on site working to fix the fences, Thomas said.

The county is in the process of building a new jail. It is set to open in December of 2023.

