Scholarship honors Derrick Morris

Derrick Morris Memorial Scholarship
Derrick Morris Memorial Scholarship(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A local educator’s legacy is being honored with a scholarship in his name.

Throughout his career, Derrick Morris worked as a teacher, principal, and federal program director.

The $500 scholarship is open to seniors where he worked-Houston and Geneva County Schools.

Cas Hoddock, Assessment and Accountability Director at Houston County Schools expresses, “Mr. Morris touched many lives throughout his 23-24 years in public education, and this is a great cause to remember him.”

Seniors applying for the scholarship must have a least a 3.0 GPA and plans to enroll in an accredited college, university, technical or trade school within one year of graduating.

The deadline is April 2nd.

Organizers are currently looking for money donations via Venmo or check.

You can find more details on how to donate, along with the application on their Facebook page.

