Return from deployment is 908th’s largest, last for the vaunted C-130 Hercules

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mission complete! About 50 of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Reserve Citizen Airmen landed in Montgomery Monday afternoon, completing the largest deployment in wing history.

The reservists, returning from Southeast Asia, are part of the 908th Operations Group, as well as its Maintenance Group. Two more groups from the 908th are expected to return later in the week, base officials said.

A number of family members gathered with signs, awaiting the moment they would be reunited with loved ones who have been overseas.

Family members await the return of loved ones to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery after a deployment to Southeast Asia.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The return marks the end of an era. This will be the last deployment using the 908th’s C-190 Hercules cargo aircraft, which have been in service for decades. The 908th operates nine of the large aircraft, known as the “Workhorse of the Air Force.”

The 908th was recently named the preferred location to host the HM-139A “Grey Wolf” formal training unit. It will replace the Air Force’s fleet of UH-1N Huey aircraft.

This was the last deployment of the 908th massive C-130 Hercules transport airplanes.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

