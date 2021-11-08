Geneva County plans to update subdivision regulation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday the Geneva County Commission voted to approve to update the county’s subdivision regulations.

Modifications are for minor subdivision developments, parcels that are three acres or bigger. Justin Barfield, Geneva County engineer, said in many cases these areas are off county roads and don’t require new infrastructure, right-of-way easements, or new roadways.

The current policy is for a 40-foot deeded access. Now it’s expanded to 60 feet.

Barfield said by doing this will put regulations together to help with developments.

“With 60 foot in the future, if somebody wanted to actually a big subdivision in per say, 60 foot would give you enough room to put a two way road in there,” Barfield said. “It’s just, it would help down the road if somebody wanted to further develop the property, 40 foot is just too narrow.”

This will go into effect on January 1st 2022.

Right now, Barfield said they are working to get the word out. They plan to give information to local land surveyors, engineers and attorneys so the professionals will know the code is met once this goes into effect.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.