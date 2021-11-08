Geneva County Courthouse parking lot nears completion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Courthouse parking lot is closer to completion.

Old jail domes were removed earlier this year in August. They were no longer needed after the construction of a new county jail.

Now additional parking and a new entrance for inmates to enter the courthouse is under construction.

New asphalt should be down by Thanksgiving.

The only possible delay could be due to a canopy not being delivered on time.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

