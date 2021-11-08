Dothan football coach Smitty Grider to retire from position

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a lengthy coaching career including spending the last three seasons at the helm of the Dothan Wolves football program, Smitty Grider is calling it a career.

Grider announced on Monday he was retiring as the Wolves head coach.

Grider has been the head coach of the Dothan Wolves since their start back in 2019. In three seasons, Dothan went 14-16 and earned a berth in the high school football playoffs back in its inaugural season.

In a statement sent to News4, Grider said, “I have been blessed to work with the greatest group of young men in the world. I have also been blessed to work with the best group of coaches and men in the business. I’m grateful to my family who has supported me and followed me from one end of the state to the other through the years.”

Prior to coming to Dothan, Grider spent time as head football coach at Hazel Green, Park Crossing, Beauregard, and Central Coosa.

