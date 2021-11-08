Advertisement

Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures to start off this morning are on the chilly side once again, this afternoon we will warm back up into the lower 70s for highs with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Tomorrow looks like a copy of today only a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Staying dry for most of the week as we see a short warming trend before another cold front comes in just in time for the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Friday, on Saturday our afternoon highs will be back in the lower 60s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 72°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 57° High: 76° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 62° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 64° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 68° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

