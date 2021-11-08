Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elephant ear
Know before you go: NPF Foods
Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and...
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles
Midway entrance
Know Before You Go: NPF Rides
Two children were arrested in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson.
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept....
‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail
Geneva County had two house fires Saturday night. There were no injuries, both homes were a...
Two Geneva County homes caught fire within hours Saturday night