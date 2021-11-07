Advertisement

Beautiful Week Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A beautiful week ahead for the Wiregrass. Temperatures will peak in the 70s during the day and fall into the 40s-50s overnight. A cold front will make its way saturday morning which will bring our weekend highs in the 60s. A beautiful fall like week ahead.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 86°. Winds N/NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 67°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 75°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 62°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 64°

COASTAL FORECAST Monday – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

