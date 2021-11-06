Beautiful Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful weather continues this weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s the next few days but we will warm up throughout the week with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A slight chance of rain thursday night into friday morning but other than that we will be dry the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds N at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 73°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 75°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, rain early am. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 60°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday – moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

