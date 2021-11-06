Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Beautiful weather continues this weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s the next few days but we will warm up throughout the week with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A slight chance of rain thursday night into friday morning but other than that we will be dry the rest of the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds N at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 73°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 75°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, rain early am. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 60°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday – moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Elephant ear
Know before you go: NPF Foods
Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and...
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Midway entrance
Know Before You Go: NPF Rides
FORT RUCKER JOB FAIR
Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 5, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Cool Start To The Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-05
Chilly this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-05
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-05