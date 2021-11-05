UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say a three year old who was forcibly abducted Thursday by her uncle was found safe in Pearl, Mississippi.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the 3100 block of 17th Street Ensley at 6:30 p.m. There, authorities learned the man forcibly abducted a three year old girl at a home.

Family members believed the girl’s 19-year-old uncle kidnapped the child to take her to Mexico where her father is, or to Honduras where paternal family members are.

Police originally reported that there is an ongoing dispute between the father and mother.

Authorities did believe the child was in danger.

Officials with the City of Pearl say Pearl Police got a alert from York, Alabama to be on the lookout for a blue car, but had no information on a car tag. Officials say officers then pulled over a car matching the description. The car pulled over without a struggle, but that the driver seemed nervous. Officials tell WBRC that four people were in the car, including the three-year-old girl. When the officer asked who was in the car, the driver said one was his son, and the other two people were “picked up in Alabama”.

38-year-old Steven Holguin and 18-year-old Elis Salgado were arrested and are charged with 1st degree kidnapping. They are currently being held in the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting extradition to Alabama.

Authorities are still investigating in this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.