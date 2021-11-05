SARCOA kicking off “Santa for Seniors”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) is kicking off its 16th annual Santa for Seniors campaign for 2021.

The annual event helps bring Christmas to less fortunate seniors and those with disabilities.

This year Santa for Seniors will help deliver Christmas to around 400 Wiregrass seniors.

2020 was a bit different to keep things safer for seniors by taking more precautions.

Those safeguards will stay in place for this year’s event.

“We just have so many wonderful and personal stories regarding Santa for seniors and the people we serve through this program,” said Deb Hodgett, SARCOA Outreach Coordinator. “It makes a difference in people who volunteer it makes a difference in people’s lives and our seniors and individuals with disabilities. These individuals would not have a Christmas if it wasn’t for this program.”

The Santa for Seniors link will be live on the SARCOA website Friday.

