Ozark-Dale County Library preparing for upcoming closures

(WTVY)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Opening day is drawing closer for the Ozark-Dale County Library’s new location. Before that can happen, library employees need time to prepare, leading to some upcoming closings.

Beginning December 13th the library will be closed, it will reopen on the 28th and 29th. Allowing members to get as many books up to their 25 book limit as they would like.

They will close again from December 30th until March 1st of 2022. But there is some good news for members during this time.

“We are not going to charge fines. we usually do food for fines during this time of the year, but we’ve decided to do fine free all the way up until we open March 1st,” said Karen Speck - Director.

The book drop, outside of the current location can still be used. And in order to ensure the community still has access to books, the library has partnered with Wallace Community College to allow members to rent books there

The Ozark-Dale County Library also offers an eBook option you can find the link to download on the library’s website.

