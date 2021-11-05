New programs starting with the expansion of EEEC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Early Education Center is growing.

This year they transformed to a K-through-6 expanding what they offer.

The school has started several new organizations in the process, including a National Beta Club.

“They’ll share the information with their peers, and they let their peers know what Beta is all about and try to go out for us and recruit new members because our club consists of fourth through sixth grade, our fourth and fifth grade represents our elementary and our sixth grade represents our Junior Beta,” said Dr. Shavonne Burrows, EEEC’s Beta Sponsor.

Although the club is brand new to the center, many of these students have already been in Beta Club at their previous school.

“Beta is all about, ‘let us lead by serving those’ always display the four pillars of betas, character, leadership, service, and achievement when you’re in the school and when you’re out in the community,” said Burrows. “Once a Beta you’re always a Beta.”

Being the first holds a special place in these kids’ hearts.

“It feels great to start Junior Beta Club at EEEC because we’re the first Beta officers to be here at EEEC and last year was great, but I also like it this year more because again, I’m first and just great to do stuff and be vice president,” said Aniyah Hill, Beta Club vice president.

Another first for these students this week as they get inducted after COVID-19, changed how it had been done in years past.

“Last year we didn’t do a big ceremony like this year with all the candles and stuff and this year the parents get to be in here and last year we only had to do it virtual,” said Gale Mathews, National Beta Club president.

As the year goes on, these beta officers have more to look forward to.

“To be a leader and help other students to be encouraged,” said Hill.

“Go to the convention, because we never got to do this,” said Mathews.

The school has spent this week inducting their newest members to the club.

The school’s Beta Club now has 69 members.

