LIVE: Bird’s eye view at the National Peanut Festival

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the next best thing to being there! Get the bird’s eye view of the Peanut Festival all weekend. WTVY News4 has a camera mounted high over our tent right next to the food court stage and the midway. We’re live-streaming the view opening weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

