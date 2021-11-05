Lisenby Primary School holding first Read-A-Thon fundraiser

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Lisenby Primary School is encouraging their students to take part in some friendly competition, while also improving their reading skills.

Students are required to read more than five minutes of their favorite books each day. At the end of the fundraiser the class with the most reading time will be rewarded.

The incentives don’t stop there, parents, family members and businesses are also encouraged to make donations to students or the school as a whole.

The money goes back to the Lisenby library so they can purchase new books.

“I have students ask me for particular books and it’s books that either we don’t have or we do have we just don’t have very many copies of it so it’s already been checked out to another student and I can kind of see their disappointment because they really enjoy those style books so I really want to get more books in here that they really want to read so that it encourages them,” said Katie Baker - Library - Media Specialist.

Lisenby is 70 percent of the way to their two-thousand dollar goal with 3600 hours school wide.

The fundraiser closes November 19th.

If you would like to donate to help out you can do so by visiting this the Read-A-Thon website.

