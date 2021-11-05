Advertisement

Lawsuits challenge new Alabama congressional districts

The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional...
The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional districts.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dilutes the voting strength of African Americans with one majority-minority district out of seven.

An organization announced a lawsuit Thursday on the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new congressional, legislative and school board districts into law.

A previously filed lawsuit by two state senators and several voters was also updated Thursday to challenge the new map.

A lawsuit backed by an organization aligned with a Democratic group says the plan unlawfully packs confines Black voting power to one majority-Black district.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elephant ear
Know before you go: NPF Foods
Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and...
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Midway entrance
Know Before You Go: NPF Rides
FORT RUCKER JOB FAIR
Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at limiting companies’ ability to fire...
Alabama GOP advances bill for vaccine mandate exemptions
Georgia Capitol
GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts
Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7, 2021.
Alabama lawmakers planning federal legislation to stop time changes
Tuberville honors Alabama Veterans on Senate Floor SOURCE: Sen. Tuberville's Office
‘Thank you for your sacrifice’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville honors Ala. Veterans on Senate floor
COVID-19 vaccinations
Ga. universities mandate COVID shots even as state sues feds