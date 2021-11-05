Advertisement

Know Before You Go: NPF Rides

Midway entrance
Midway entrance(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival has long been where thrill-seekers go for the best flips, turns and spins each fall. But there are rides for every taste. Check out our guide to all the rides this year’s festival has to offer.

Caption
Ticket prices
Ticket prices(Source: WTVY)

