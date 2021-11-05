Advertisement

Know before you go: NPF Foods

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the best things about the National Peanut Festival is all the great fair food. But there are so many options, and the lines can be very long. Here’s a gallery of food vendors along the food alley and they’re menus.

The Corndog Man

The Corndog Man at the National Peanut Festival(Source: WTVY)
The Corndog Man at the National Peanut Festival(Source: WTVY)

McNeil Farms

McNeil Farms(Source: WTVY)

Kettle Korn

Kettle Korn(Source: WTVY)

Dease Roasted Corn & Elephant Ears

Dease Roasted Corn & Elephant Ears(Source: WTVY)
Dease Roasted Corn and Elephant Ears Menu
Dease Roasted Corn and Elephant Ears Menu(Source: WTVY)

Dothan Civitan Club

Dothan Civitan Club(Source: WTVY)

Dothan Firemen Relief

Dothan Fire Relief Menu
Dothan Fire Relief Menu(Source: WTVY)

Veterans Helping Veterans & Community

Veterans Helping Veterans(Source: WTVY)
Veterans Helping Veterans Menu
Veterans Helping Veterans Menu(Source: WTVY)
Veterans Helping Veterans & Community Dinner Menu
Veterans Helping Veterans & Community Dinner Menu(Source: WTVY)

Dothan High Wolf Pack Band Boosters

The Dothan High Band Boosters didn’t have their menu out yet when we were taking pictures, but they tell us they will have the old Northview Cougar Crunch, and Dothan High Tiger Tails, along with a new Growler Burger.

Dothan High Wold Pack at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Dothan Wolfpack Tent(Source: WTVY)

Headland High School Band Boosters

Headland High School Band Boosters at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Headland High School Band Boosters at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Headland High School Band Boosters Menu
Headland High School Band Boosters Menu(Source: WTVY)

Slocomb RedTops

Slocomb RedTops at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Slocomb RedTops Menu(Source: WTVY)

Dale County High School Band Boosters

Dale County Band Boosters at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Dale County Band Boosters Menu(Source: WTVY)

Church at the Crossing

Church at the Crossing at NPF(Source: WTVY)
Church at the Crossing Menu(Source: WTVY)
Church at the Crossing Menu(Source: WTVY)
Church at the Crossing Menu(Source: WTVY)

New Life Pentecostal Church

New Life Pentecostal Church at NPF(Source: WTVY)
New Life Pentecostal Church Menu(Source: WTVY)

Bibleway Church

The Bibleway Church wasn’t quite set up yet when we were taking photos, but neighboring groups tell us they will be serving turnips, pork chops, and other Southern foods.

BibleWay Church at NPF(Source: WTVY)

In addition to the local groups set up in food alley, there are many other local food vendors selling boiled peanuts, pigskins and other treats around the local section of the festival.

Plus in the midway section among the rides there are concession stands selling many other foods, like caramel apples, cotton candy, pizza, pretzels, turkey legs, etc.

