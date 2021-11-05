Know before you go: NPF Foods
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the best things about the National Peanut Festival is all the great fair food. But there are so many options, and the lines can be very long. Here’s a gallery of food vendors along the food alley and they’re menus.
The Corndog Man
McNeil Farms
Kettle Korn
Dease Roasted Corn & Elephant Ears
Dothan Civitan Club
Dothan Firemen Relief
Veterans Helping Veterans & Community
Dothan High Wolf Pack Band Boosters
The Dothan High Band Boosters didn’t have their menu out yet when we were taking pictures, but they tell us they will have the old Northview Cougar Crunch, and Dothan High Tiger Tails, along with a new Growler Burger.
Headland High School Band Boosters
Slocomb RedTops
Dale County High School Band Boosters
Church at the Crossing
New Life Pentecostal Church
Bibleway Church
The Bibleway Church wasn’t quite set up yet when we were taking photos, but neighboring groups tell us they will be serving turnips, pork chops, and other Southern foods.
In addition to the local groups set up in food alley, there are many other local food vendors selling boiled peanuts, pigskins and other treats around the local section of the festival.
Plus in the midway section among the rides there are concession stands selling many other foods, like caramel apples, cotton candy, pizza, pretzels, turkey legs, etc.
