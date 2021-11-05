FNF Player of the Week: Pike Lib QB Cason Eubanks

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 10 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Pike Liberal Arts QB Cason Eubanks.

Eubanks picked up 208 total yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots ninth consecutive win of the season.

