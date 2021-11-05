Advertisement

Cool Start To The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloudy and cooler weather continues into the weekend across the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 40s Saturday morning, with highs in the upper 50s if the clouds linger all day. Areas that see some sun Saturday will pop into the lower 60s. All of us will see the sun return Sunday as we turn warmer.

TONIGHT – Cloudy and cooler. Low near 45°.  Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, but some PM sun, especially areas west. High near 58°. Winds N at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 43°.  Winds NW 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers, especially late. Low: 54° High: 77° 30%

FRI: Early cloudiness, sun follows.  Low: 58° High: 70° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

