Chilly this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Chilly and breezy this afternoon, temperatures in some places won’t make it out of the 50s for highs so have the coat out and ready if you are heading out to the Peanut Festival this evening. There is a chance we could see a shower or two during the day today. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow there is a chance clouds stick around most of the day if so that will keep afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s! Sunday we start to warm up and by the middle part of the week we are back into the upper 70s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 61°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Clearing late. High near 64°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 54° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

